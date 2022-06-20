Poco X4 GT to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 144Hz LCD display, and 67W fast charging: Details

Poco X4 GT, which is scheduled to launch globally on June 23 alongside the India-bound Poco F4 5G, will come with a 144Hz LCD screen and support 67W fast charging. The phone in question will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip, same as the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3, Poco has confirmed ahead of launch. Speculation is rife that the Poco X4 GT will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro and all the specs revealed, so far, are in line with rumour mills— no surprises there.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro series in China, not long ago, as a step-up to the Redmi Note 11 (pro) models. The series spawns two models, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro, both of which have largely the same specs and design. Redmi Note 11T Pro price in China starts at CNY 1799 (roughly Rs 21,000).

POCO X4 GT: A REBRANDED REDMI NOTE 11T PRO?

To recall, the Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is adaptive. You get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 under the hood which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Note 11T Pro has triple rear cameras which is a combination of a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The phone is powered by a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging. Rounding off the package are IP53 rating and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Poco is yet to confirm if it will launch the Poco X4 GT in India simultaneously. It is gearing to launch the Poco F4 5G, here, at the same time as global markets but we’ll have to wait and watch out on how things pan for the Poco X4 GT. Since the Poco X3 GT was launched in India, the Poco X4 GT, too, would be expected.