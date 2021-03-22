Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launched with 120Hz display, 48MP primary camera: Specs, features and everything to know

Poco F3

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco launched the Poco X3 Pro 4G and Poco F3 5G mid-premium flagship phones for global markets on Monday. Of the two, the Poco X3 Pro is all but confirmed to launch in India on March 30. Whether or not Poco will also launch the Poco F3 in India on the same day isn’t clear at this point of time.

The Poco X3 Pro is a follow up to the Poco X3 NFC-Poco sells the non-NFC Poco X3 in India. The Poco F3 is meanwhile a follow up to the Poco F2 Pro, that sadly never came to India. To be clear, even though the Poco F3 and Poco F2 Pro are part of Poco’s F series, they are by no means successors to the popular Poco F1. Just like the Poco F2 Pro, the Poco F3 is also a rebranded Redmi phone-the Redmi K40 to be precise.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 prices

The Poco F3 starts at Euros 349 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to Euros 399 for the model with 8GB RAM and256GB storage. For a limited period, Poco will sell the phone at an early bird pricing of Euros 299 and Euros 349 respectively.

The Poco X3 Pro starts at Euros 249 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to Euros 299 for the model with 8GB RAM and256GB storage. For a limited period, Poco will sell the phone at an early bird pricing of Euros 199 and Euros 249 respectively.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 specs and features

The Poco F3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling), 1300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader and a punch-hole cutout housing a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. Fueling the package is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging via USB Type-C. Software is MIUI 12 for Poco and the phone is also 5G-ready. It further comes with dual stereo speakers, High-Res and Dolby Atmos support.

For photography, the Poco F3 has a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle and another 5MP macro camera.

The Poco X3 meanwhile has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a centrally positioned punch hole cutout housing a 20MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. It has a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle and two 2MP cameras, one for macro and another for portraits.