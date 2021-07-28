Poco X3 GT launched with Dimensity 1100 chip and 67W fast charging but it is not coming to India

The X3 GT is not coming to India.

Hot on the heels of launching the Poco F3 GT in India, Poco has launched the Poco X3 GT for international markets. The X3 GT is not coming to India though, Poco India country director, Anuj Sharma has confirmed on Twitter. Sharma said Poco already has the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 GT that offer “unmatched” value at their respective price points and launching the Poco X3 GT may confuse its target audience. Poco wants to avoid that.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s take a quick look at the X3 GT. The phone in question has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. The screen is protected by Corning’s latest and greatest Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaiTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software inside the phone is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Poco X3 GT has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Fuelling the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Round off the package are stereo speakers, IR blaster and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Poco X3 GT will be available in two configurations. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for $299 (roughly Rs 22,300) while a model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for $329 (roughly Rs 24,500).