POCO X2 Review: Good mix of price and performance

POCO is an independent brand from the Xiaomi stable. Its first product, Poco F1 (a sturdy and efficient mid-range device) was launched in August 2018 in India and it received decent market acceptance. Cut to present. Poco has debuted its second offering, Poco X2, that is stylish in looks, has a judicious mix of hardware and software, and offers a good user experience. It is available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants for Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. You can choose between Matrix Purple, Atlantis Blue and Phoenix Red colour variants. The company sent us its latest device (Atlantis Blue, 8GB + 256GB) for trial purpose. Will it connect with the customer? Let us find out.

The key attraction for Poco X2 is the RealityFlow 120Hz screen, which comes with a 20:9 tall-body design wrapped around a 3D curved glass body and a large cinematic screen experience of 16.94cm. At first glance, it comes across as a good-looking phone with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and is HDR10 certified. Both the display and the rear of the phone, come covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Switched on, the screen features decent brightness and colour balance, and offers fairly reasonable viewing angles.

Probing the innards, the Poco X2 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform; this ensures adequate processing power for geeks as well as casual users. The powerful octa-core Kryo 470 CPU cores and Adreno 618 GPU combine to make Poco X2 a powerful and reliable device in its category. The phone also comes with LiquidCool Technology that ensures sustained peak performance unhindered by thermal throttling.

Paired with upto 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Poco X2 is geared for serious multitasking as well as gaming. The phone features UFS2.1 storage, upto 256GB in capacity, along with a hybrid slot for storage expansion.

On the camera front, we are looking at a Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle sensor as part of its quad-camera setup. There’s an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens; a 2MP macro shooter with autofocus for subjects between 10cm and 2cm, and a 2MP depth sensor to deliver accurate info for the perfect portrait shot. Poco X2 users will be able to shoot video of upto 4K/30fps in resolution and 960fps slow-motion clips. In real-time use, the 64MP quad-core rear camera with Sony IMX686 Sensor gives the photos a lively touch.

Poco X2 is one of the first few phones in the market to feature a dual in-screen camera setup that allows for great selfies, especially portrait mode. To achieve this, it combines a 2MP depth sensor with a 20MP main camera. This also doubles up as the Face Unlock mechanism.

Poco X2 builds on top of what F1 stood for; it ships with a large-capacity 4500mAh battery that will easily last over a day. Users will also benefit from 27W fast charging right out of the box. It also benefits, both in terms of power management and performance enhancement, from software optimisations that come with MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It charges up to 30% in 15 minutes.

In my assessment, the Poco X2 ticks all the boxes right when it comes to three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. In terms of real-world performance, this phone is fairly good. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents.

My takeaways: The Poco X2 looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 120Hz display

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Operating system: MIUI for Poco based on Android 10

Memory & storage: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

Camera: Quad camera rear (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2M); 20MP + 2MP dual front camera

Battery: 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 15,999 (6GB + 64GB), Rs 16,999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 19,999 (8GB + 256GB)