Poco will launch its next phone in India on September 8 and no, it is not Poco X3

Poco M2 Pro

Even as it gears to launch the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G-powered Poco X3 in global markets, Xiaomi spinoff brand Poco has something in store for India as well. Poco on Wednesday confirmed that it will launch its next phone in India on September 8 and no, it is not the Poco X3. The phone in question heading to the Indian shores is the Poco M2.

The Poco M2 will follow close on the heels of the Poco M2 Pro, which was launched in India in July. The Poco M2 Pro is currently the best value phone South of Rs 15,000 (you can read our full review here) offering a Redmi Note 9 Pro-like experience but without Xiaomi ads. The Poco M2, going by Poco’s naming scheme, should ideally be a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro which should also ideally make it even more affordable.

Poco is not sharing many details though the company teasers suggest the Poco M2 will come with a waterdrop-style notch and in the words of Poco itself, “power FTW.” Poco could be hinting at a powerful chipset, a big battery, or fast charging, we cannot say for sure yet. But whatever be the case, it is highly unlikely that the Poco M2 will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The Poco X3, which is slated to launch a day earlier, on September 7, is set to become the world’s first phone with Qualcomm’s new gaming-focused midrange chipset.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng RT & get a chance to win the new POCO phone.

2000 RTs – 1 ????

3000 RTs – 2 ????

5000 RTs – 4 ???? pic.twitter.com/U6DGxP6ton — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 2, 2020

The Poco M2 Pro for some context has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging with Poco bundling a compliant charger in the box. On the front, the Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a tall 20.9 aspect ratio courtesy a punch hole cut-out.

It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Poco M2. Now that Poco has started teasing the product, and considering how the launch is happening soon, we will not have to wait for long to see what is in store. Stay tuned for our full coverage on the Poco M2 in the days to come.