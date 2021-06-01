Poco to launch M3 Pro, its first 5G phone in India on June 8

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched in India on June 8, the Xiaomi spin-off brand announced on Tuesday. This will be its first 5G phone in the country. The Poco M3 Pro was launched for global markets in May and packs features like a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, fast 90Hz display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is a follow-up to the Poco M3 which was launched in India in February.

The Poco M3 Pro has a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out—this houses an 8MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is non-expandable. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based MIUI 12.

It has the same cameras as the Poco M3, that is, a triple camera setup with a 48MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macro.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

The Poco M3 in contrast is a 4G phone with the same screen size and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has a bigger 6,000mAh battery though.

In terms of design, the Poco M3 Pro looks a lot like the Poco M3 but there are differences. The biggest one being that the rectangular camera housing on the back is switched to now occupy a vertical position (rather than horizontal in the Poco M3). Like the Poco M3, the Poco M3 Pro also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Poco M3 Pro, like most Poco phones, will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Poco previously confirmed it will launch Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India sometime in Q3 2021. This will likely be a rebranded Redmi Gaming Edition from China.