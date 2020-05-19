Poco Pop Buds true wireless in-ears coming soon to India

Poco X2 (Photo credit: Poco India)

Newly spun-off Xiaomi brand Poco on Tuesday announced that its upcoming true wireless in-ears will be called the Poco Pop Buds. Poco ran a poll on Twitter, asking fans what it should name its true wireless in-ears, and Poco Pop Buds came out as the unanimous choice. “Poco Pop Buds got the highest share of votes (42.4% out of a total 21,416 votes), thereby confirming the name of the upcoming product,” Poco said in a statement. Poco Move Buds, Klip Buds, and Poco Funkz were the other options.

To recall, Poco had similarly conducted a Twitter poll in April to find out what product category fans would want the brand to launch next. There were four options — TWS earphones, headphones, fitness wearable and gamepad. TWS earphones saw the highest share of votes at 38.2%. Like the Poco X2, which was its first product, the Poco Pop Buds will be coming to India. When, we don’t know just yet, but hopefully soon — now that Poco has started talking more about it.

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it. — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 18, 2020

The decision to launch TWS earphones in India also comes from recent stats that suggest the Indian wearables market registered a growth of 168.3% last year “with ear-worn devices finding a huge appeal among consumers” according to Poco.

Sadly, that’s all the information we have about the Poco Pop Buds for now. More details are awaited.

Xiaomi recently launched its first pair of “truly” wireless earphones, aka Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, in India. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 India price is Rs 4,499, though for a limited period of time potential buyers can purchase them at a reduced price of Rs 3,999.

While we don’t know anything about the feature set of the Poco Pop Buds yet, we can expect Poco to price it very aggressively as and when they arrive in the Indian market.