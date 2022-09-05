Poco M5 budget phone with leather-like textured back design, Helio G99 chip launched in India: Check specs, price

Poco M5 was launched in India today, September 5. Poco seems to be highlighting the phone’s leather-like textured back design as one of its marquee features. Hardware chops include a fast 90Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, triple cameras with 50MP main sensor, and 18W fast charging. The phone is 4G-only. A 5G model would be expected eventually, going by the history of these phones. Poco M5 price in India starts at Rs 12,499 and it will be available starting September 13.

POCO M5 PRICE IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Poco has launched Poco M5 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,499. The phone will go on sale starting September 13 from Flipkart.

POCO M5 SPECS, FEATURES

Under the hood, the Poco M4 has a Helio G99 processor. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Poco M5 features a stand-out leather-like textured back. It comes in three colourways— Poco Yellow, Icy Blue and Power Black. The phone is splash-proof, Poco says.

On the front, you get a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling). There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Poco M5 has a Helio G99 processor. This is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Software is MIUI 13 (for Poco) based on Android 12.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung ISOCELL JN1, f/1.8) and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Poco says it will bundle a 22.5W charger in the box.

