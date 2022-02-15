Poco M4 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 chip, 50MP dual cameras launched in India: All you need to know

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G phone in India today, 15th February 2022. This is follow-up to its first 5G phone, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The new phone comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, 50MP dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It appears to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched late last year in the country. The Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 and it will be available for buying starting February 22 on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specs and features

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has an all-plastic body with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The phone is IP53 certified for dust and splash resistance. It will be available in three colourways—blue, yellow and black.

The phone in question comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out.

It is powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. There is also a virtual memory expansion feature in this phone that Poco is calling Turbo RAM.

Software is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has two cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor (unspecified) behind an f/1.8 lens, and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor behind a 119-degree field-of-view lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Poco M4 Pro 5G versus Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro in comparison came with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90H refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it came with a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It further came with a 5,000mAhj battery with 18W fast charging.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G predecessor came with a three-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it had an 8MP camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G India price, availability

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

The phone will go on sale February 22 onwards on Flipkart.