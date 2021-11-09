Poco M4 Pro 5G launched with Dimensity 810, 90Hz screen and 33W fast charging: Everything to know

India price and availability are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi spin-off Poco launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global market on Tuesday. This is a follow up to the Poco M3 Pro 5G—Poco’s first 5G phone—released earlier in the year. It’s basically a Redmi Note 11 5G with Poco branding. Price starts at Euros 229 which roughly translates to Rs 19,600. Alongside the Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco has also announced a new Moonlight Silver colour option for the existing Poco F3.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specs and features

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out—this houses a 16MP selfie camera. Touch sampling rate is set to 240Hz and there is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 system-on-chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco.

For photography, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with dual cameras—a 50MP wide and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle.

Rounding off the package are a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual speakers, and NFC.

The design of the phone is familiar. On first look, it seems like a cross between the Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 11. Poco will offer the Poco M4 Pro 5G in its signature yellow hue along with blue and black options. Biometrics will be handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price and availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G starts at Euros 229 (roughly Rs 19,600) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by Euros 249 (roughly Rs 21,300). It will be available for buying from November 11. Poco will initially sell the Poco M4 Pro 5G with a promotional ‘early bird’ discount of Euros 30.

