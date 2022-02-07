Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch teased: Here’s all you need to know

Poco has teased the launch through a series of tweets showing off some of the design elements and features of the upcoming phone emphasising on the number “4.”

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco is gearing to launch a new phone, possibly the Poco M4 Pro 5G, in India soon. Poco has teased the launch through a series of tweets showing off some of the design elements and features of the upcoming phone emphasising on the number “4.” The actual name of the phone has not been shared, yet, but Poco should drop the ball soon enough.

Regardless, all the teasers suggest the phone in question could end up being the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone is already a go globally, so we have some idea of what to expect.

Poco M4 Pro 5G expected specs and features

The Poco M4 Pro 5G sold in global markets comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and there is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.

Behold and be amazed. It’s time to Step Up coz 4 will soon be in your hands. #StayTuned#MadeofMad #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/7rBA3Tfmyf — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 7, 2022

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with dual rear cameras—a 50MP wide and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package are a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual speakers, and NFC.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched globally in November last year. The phone in fact is a Redmi Note 11 5G (from China) with Poco branding.

Poco M4 Pro 5G expected prices

The Poco M4 Pro 5G starts at Euros 229 globally. This roughly translates to Rs 19,600.

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch

Poco’s last launch in India was the ultra-affordable Poco C31. That phone launched in September 2021. So, you can say the Poco M4 Pro 5G is coming after a brief hiatus. Its predecessor, the Poco M3 Pro, was the first 5G phone from the brand and is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 15,999.