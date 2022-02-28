Poco M4 Pro 4G with Helio G96 chip, 90Hz AMOLED display launched in India: Price, specs

Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 and it will be available for buying starting February 7.

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco launched the Poco M4 Pro in India today, February 28. As you can probably tell already, this is the 4G version of the 5G Poco M4 Pro—with different hardware—which was launched very recently launched in the country. Poco is launching it simultaneously in global markets at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2022.

The new phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 64MP triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 and it will be available for buying starting February 7.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India price, availability, offers

The Poco M4 Pro 4G starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for Rs 16,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will available starting March 7 (12pm) on Flipkart.

HDFC bank cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on purchase of the phone.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G will come in three colourways—Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specs, features

The Poco M4 Pro 4G has an all-plastic body with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The phone is IP53 certified for dust and splash resistance.

The phone in question comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G96 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. There is also a virtual memory expansion feature in this phone.

Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 11. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G has three cameras on the back. There is a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

