Poco M4 5G India launch on April 29; here is what the phone looks like

Poco M4 5G will be launched in India on April 29, Xiaomi spin-off Poco has announced. Going by the naming, it’s obvious, the M4 5G will be a watered-down version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G which was launched recently in India. Poco is kicking off the proceedings by revealing the design of the Poco M4 5G. It appears the phone will have a textured back and a Pixel 6-like rectangular camera array housing a total of two sensors. Poco will offer it in blue and signature yellow colourways, at least.

Not a lot is known about the phone’s hardware at the time of writing, but Poco should reveal more information in the coming days leading into the launch.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G, for context, has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out.

Get ready to be ???????????????? because you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself.



The #POCOM45G is arriving on 29th April, 2022 on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/gpEvoKbPRJ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2022

Under the hood, it has MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has two cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.8 lens, and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor behind a 119-degree field-of-view lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999. The Poco M4 5G is expected to be priced a bit lower than that.