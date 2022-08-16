Poco M4 5G goes global after India with watered-down camera specs: Check full details

Xiaomi spin-off Poco has launched the Poco M4 5G entry-level 5G phone in global markets after introducing it first in India in April. The version launching globally is mostly the same deal with one big difference. The Poco M4 5G global variant comes with watered-down camera specs.

Rest of the hardware and design remain the same which is to say we’re looking at quite a competitive spec-sheet with a fast 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 12 and is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance.

POCO M4 5G GLOBAL SPECS, FEATURES

The Poco M4 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone, with 18W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 5G has two cameras on the back but the global variant comes with a watered-down 13MP main camera (this is 50MP in the version sold in India). This is paired with another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Poco M4 5G has a 5MP selfie camera (versus 8MP in the India model).

The Poco M4 5G will be available in three colourways – black, blue, and yellow. The M4 5G is IP52-certified and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will start at €219 (roughly Rs 17,600) for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in European markets.

The M4 5G price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999.