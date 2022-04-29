Poco M4 5G budget phone with Dimensity 700 chip, 50MP dual cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Poco M4 5G was launched in India on Friday, April 29. Naturally, it’s a watered-down version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G which was launched recently in India. The entry-level M4 5G has a striking design, fast 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 50MP dual rear cameras, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone also runs Android 12 and is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance. Poco M4 5G price in India starts at Rs 12,999 and it will be available starting May 5.

Poco M4 5G price in India, availability

The M4 5G starts at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999.

The phone will go on sale starting May 5 (12pm) on Flipkart. SBI card users will be eligible for a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchase of the M4 5G, Poco has announced.

Poco M4 5G specs, features

Poco M4 5G has a 6.58-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with 18W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 5G has two cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.8 lens, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone has a textured back and a Pixel 6-like rectangular camera. Poco is calling it hypnotic swirl design. You can get it in three colourways – Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. The M4 5G is IP52-certified and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Rounding off the package is support for 7 5G bands.

