Poco M3 with Snapdragon 662, triple cameras and 6,000mAh battery launched in India; price, features, other details

Poco M3: Poco has launched its latest smartphone Poco M3 in India. A successor to Poco M2 that was launched in September last year, it also has a water drop-like display notch. The inbuilt storage of 128 GB is also offered in the phone, and the model is available in several colour options. Launched globally in November last year, the Poco M3 is the third phone in Poco M series, following up after Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. The phone is being pitched against Realme 7i, Motorola G9 Power, and Samsung Galaxy M11 in India.

Price of Poco M3 in India

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Poco M3 will cost users Rs 11,999. The colour options available are Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. People who are looking to purchase the latest model should note that the sale of the smartphone would begin at 12 noon on February 9 on Flipkart and those using the option of EMI or using a card by ICICI Bank would get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

Specifications of Poco M3

Poco M3 is a dual nano-SIM phone and it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12. With a full-HD+ display screen of 6.53 inches, with a 1,080×2,340 pixel resolution, the phone offers users an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is octa-core, and it has a standard 6GB RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup cwith a 48MP main, 2MP secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The Poco M3 also has an 8MP front camera.

In terms of storage, the phone comes in 64GB and 128GB options. There is a dedicated microSD card slot, and the phone supports expandable memory of up to 512GB.

Poco M3 supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, and it has USB Type-C charging and a Infrared (IR) blaster. Along with stereo speakers, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Poco M3 is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and has the support for 18W fast charging.