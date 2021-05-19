Poco M3 Pro 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 90Hz display: everything to know

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched for global markets on Wednesday. Follow-up to Poco M3, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a new design, 5G-ready SoC and a faster display but packs a smaller battery in comparison. The Poco M3 Pro pricing and availability details haven’t been shared yet. For some context, the Poco M3 starts at Rs 10,999 in India for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Speaking of specs, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a dual nano-SIM phone and it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 1,080×2,340-pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is non-expandable.

It has the same cameras as the Poco M3, that is, a triple camera setup on the rear with 48MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macro. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

The Poco M3 in contrast is a 4G-only phone with the same screen size and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 under the hood. It has a bigger 6,000mAh battery though.

Speaking of design, the Poco M3 Pro looks a lot like the Poco M3 but there are differences the biggest one being that the rectangular camera housing on the back is switched to now occupy a vertical position (rather than horizontal in the Poco M3). Like the Poco M3, the Poco M3 Pro 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

