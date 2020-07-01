Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7, Poco F2 Pro will have to wait for now

The Poco M2 Pro isn’t the only Poco product lining up for launch in the days to come.

Poco, the newly independent brand spun off from Xiaomi, is gearing for its next product launch in India and no, it’s not going to be the Poco F2 Pro. Poco will launch a phone called the Poco M2 Pro in India on July 7. As is usually the case, Poco has started teasing the Poco M2 Pro on social media (and Flipkart through its own dedicated product page) highlighting some key aspects of the phone in question.

Two things stand out immediately. The Poco M2 Pro will have a (back) design very reminiscent of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro that’s already available in select markets (not in India though). There will be four cameras on the back housed inside a square-shaped module with an LED flash sitting below. This is a design that’s in sharp contrast to what we saw with Poco’s debut product in India, aka the Poco X2.

The second key highlight of the Poco M2 Pro is apparently its superfast charging. The Poco X2 came with 27W fast charging support while the Redmi 9 Pro we mentioned above boasts of even faster 30W charging. Poco is keeping the exact number a secret though the figure can be anywhere between 27-30W or maybe even more, we can’t say for sure yet.

That’s all the information Poco is sharing about the Poco M2 Pro for now but it is promising to reveal more on July 1, so it would be interesting to see what else is in store. The most important question would be how will Poco place the Poco M2 Pro in terms of its product portfolio. The Poco X2 is currently Poco’s most high-profile (even flagship-like) product in India and it’s well placed at a starting price well below Rs 20,000. Whether the Poco M2 Pro would be better in terms of specs and more expensive in terms of pricing is something that only time will tell.

The Poco M2 Pro isn’t the only Poco product lining up for launch in the days to come. The company is also looking to make a foray into India’s truly wireless market with the Poco Pop Buds soon.