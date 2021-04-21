Poco launched a new 4GB RAM variant of the budget Poco M2 in India on Wednesday. The entry-level variant, called Poco M2 reloaded, is priced at Rs 9,499.
Poco M2 just got more affordable in India as Poco launches Poco M2 Reloaded at a price of Rs 9,499

April 21, 2021 2:59 PM

Poco has launched a new 4GB RAM variant of the budget Poco M2 in India.

Poco m2, Poco m2 reloaded, PocoThe 4GB/64GB Poco M2 reloaded will be available for buying from Flipkart.

Xiaomi spin-off Poco launched a new 4GB RAM variant of the budget Poco M2 in India on Wednesday. The entry-level variant, called Poco M2 reloaded, is priced at Rs 9,499. In other words, the Poco M2 just got more affordable in India.

Poco had launched the Poco M2 in India in September last year at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone initially came with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. With Poco M2 reloaded, there is now one more variant that budget conscious buyers can look at. This model comes with 64GB storage. Rest of the specs and design are same as the original Poco M2.

Also Read | Poco goes after Redmi with Poco M2, its most affordable phone in India

The Poco M2 has a plastic back (available in blue and black) with a vertically aligned camera module that also houses a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The front has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone also has a P2i coating that makes it resistant to accidental splashes of water.

Speaking of specs, the Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM variant comes with either 64GB or 128GB storage. Expandable storage is supported.

The Poco M2 has four cameras on the back: a 13MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, 5MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Also Read | Poco X3 Pro launched with Snapdragon 860, fast UFS 3.1 storage

The dual-SIM phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Software inside the phone is MIUI 11 for Poco.

The 4GB/64GB Poco M2 reloaded will be available for buying from Flipkart – just like the other variants.

