Poco is working on its own version of AirPods because India wants it to, Poco F2 also incoming

Newly spun-off Xiaomi brand Poco has started working on an all-new product category. Days after launching its first smartphone, Poco has confirmed that it’s gearing to enter the market of ‘true wireless in-ears.’ Like the Poco X2, which was its first product, Poco’s own version of AirPods will be coming to India. When, we don’t know just yet, but hopefully soon — now that Poco has started talking about it.

Xiaomi has a few aggressively priced true wireless in-ears to its name but they’ve all been exclusive to China so far. Xiaomi has also never really talked about bringing any of them to India, although it does sell a fair amount of earphones — both wired and wireless — here under its Mi banner. Ever since Realme launched the Realme Buds Air in India, which is essentially Apple AirPods-clone for Rs 3,999, speculations have been rife that Xiaomi may follow suit soon enough.

But while we wait for some more clarity on that front, Poco has jumped in with its own formal announcement. Because we’re dealing with a Xiaomi brand here, there’s a high possibility that we’re looking at a product that would invariably punch way above its weight when it comes to feature set and pricing. That said, Poco is yet to confirm any other detail about its true wireless in-ears, so it would be better to hold your horses for now.

Here's the big news, POCO fans! In the recently concluded poll by our GM @cmanmohan, the 'True wireless in-ears' got the highest vote share. Today, we want to confirm that it is in the works and will be coming to India. RT to welcome the new category in the #POCO fam! #POCOTWS pic.twitter.com/pL8yPbFuPd — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 7, 2020

So why is Poco working on true wireless in-ears? Poco is working on its own version of AirPods because India apparently wants it to. Poco India GM, C Manmohan recently ran a poll on Twitter, asking fans about what product category they would want the brand to launch next. There were four options — TWS earphones, headphones, fitness wearable and gamepad. TWS earphones saw the highest share of votes at 38.2 percent which is why Poco is seemingly going ahead with the plan.

“Further information on Poco TWS will be shared at a later point,” the Xiaomi brand said in a statement.

Poco is also working on the Poco F2, successor to the Poco F1 which was launched when it was still under Xiaomi. Poco has separately confirmed that it will not launch the Redmi K30 Pro (which was launched in China recently) as the Poco F2 in India though.