Poco goes after Redmi with Poco M2, its most affordable phone in India

In a surprising turn of events, Xiaomi spinoff brand Poco launched a new entry-level phone, aka Poco M2, in India on Tuesday. The Poco M2 is its most affordable phone to date in India and follows close on the heels of the Poco M2 Pro, which was launched in India in July. The Poco M2 Pro is currently the best value phone South of Rs 15,000 offering a Redmi Note 9 Pro-like experience but without Xiaomi ads. With the Poco M2, Poco is going even lower down the price ladder, this time taking on the Redmi Note 9.

The Poco M2 has been launched in India in two configurations, 6/64GB and 6/128GB. While the former has been priced at Rs 10,999, the latter will come in at Rs 12,499. ICICI credit or debit card and Federal Bank debit cards holders will be eligible for a Rs 750 instant discount bringing the price down even further which is always a nice thing to have. The Poco M2 will be available in India from September 15 and can be purchased from Flipkart.

The design of the Poco M2 seems like a cross between the Redmi Note 9 Pro (global) and Redmi 9 Prime. The phone has a dual tone back with a vertically aligned camera module that also houses a physical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The front has a waterdrop-style notch. Like many of the newer entry-level Redmi phones, the Poco M2 is also made of plastic – colourful plastic – and there is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection upfront. The Poco M2 will come in a choice of three colours, Slate Blue, Pitch Black and Brick Red. The phone also comes with a P2i coating that makes it resistant to accidental splashes of water.

In terms of core specs, we are looking at a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, an 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot), MIUI 11 for Poco software based on Android 10, quad rear cameras consisting of 13MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, 5MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The dual-SIM phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging though Poco is bundling a 10W charger in the box.