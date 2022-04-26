Poco F4 GT launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120W fast charging: Check price, full specs

Poco F4 GT was launched globally by Xiaomi spin-off Poco on Tuesday, April 26. Like the F3 GT before it, the Poco F4 GT is also a gaming-focused smartphone replete with gamer-y aesthetics and mechanical shoulder buttons. The difference is, the F4 GT packs much more powerful hardware including a 10bit 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, dual vapour chamber cooling, and 120W fast charging which is to also say that it costs higher in comparison. Poco F4 GT price in Europe starts at €600 which roughly translates to Rs 49,000. The Poco F4 GT is essentially a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Poco has also launches its first smartwatch, called simply the Poco Watch, and its first truly wireless earbuds, the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition.

Poco F4 GT specs, features

The F4 GT has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is MIUI 13. Powering the phone is a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

For photography, the Poco F4 GT has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP telemacro shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP camera.

Poco F4 GT price, availability

Poco F4 GT starts at €600 (roughly Rs 49,000) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by €700 (roughly Rs 57,200). Poco will offer the phone at reduced prices of €500 and €600, respectively, during the first week of sales.

The phone will be available in Europe starting April 28. It will come in three colourways –Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow.

Poco launched the F3 GT in India so it won’t be wrong to expect the same from the F4 GT, too, though there is no word on that at the time of writing.