Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 chip, 67W fast charging launched in India: Check price, specs

Poco F4 5G was launched in India on Thursday, June 23. The F4 naturally succeeds the Poco F3, and much like its predecessor, it’s banking on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 to take on rivals, more specifically the iQOO Neo 6 (which uses the same chip), and soon-t0-launch Dimensity 1300-powered OnePlus Nord 2T, in the under Rs 30,000 price segment. Rest of the hardware, too, is very appealing. You get a fast 120Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP OIS main camera, and 67W fast charging. Poco F4C 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999. It will be available starting June 27.

POCO F4 5G PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Poco F4 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. This is for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The F4 will also be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Poco F4 5G has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The Poco F4 will go on sale starting June 27 (12pm) from Flipkart. As part of first sale day offers, Poco will offer a Rs 1,000 instant discount on Poco F4 5G. SBI card users will be eligible for an additional discount of Rs 3,000.

POCO F4 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Poco F4 comes with what Poco is calling “ergonomic flat sides” and a two-stage camera assembly headlined by a 64MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation. This is paired with an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro shooter. The F4 will be available in two colourways— Nebula Green and Night Black. The phone is IP53-rated.

On the front, you get a 6.67-inch 4th Gen E4 Super AMOLED “truecolour” display with up to 1300nits peak brightness and support for HDR10+ (in Prime Video) and Dolby Vision (Netflix). Poco says the screen supports 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a hole punch cut-out at the centre. Refresh rate is 120Hz and resolution is 1080p.

Under the hood, the Poco F4 5G has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Poco is using Liquidcool 2.0 technology inside this phone with a seemingly large 3112mm2 vapor chamber and 7-layered graphite sheets to pull sustained performance.

Fuelling the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, support for 10 5G bands, and MIUI 13 software based on Android 12.