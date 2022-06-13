Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870, 64MP OIS camera to make its global debut in India soon

Poco F4 5G will soon make its global debut in India, the Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco has announced. A proper release window hasn’t been disclosed, yet, but going by the frequency of easter eggs that Poco has been dropping, lately, the launch should be sooner rather than later, possibly within this month itself. Since the Poco F3 never made it to India, the news of Poco F4 coming should be a welcome one for Poco fans. The F-series is known for its speedy performance and the Poco F4 is expected to be yet another high-performance phone that may be light on the pocket.

Ahead of launch, Poco has confirmed a few key hardware specs of the Poco F4. The design has also been shared, albeit, only from the back. Based on the render that’s now live on Poco’s official India website, the phone would bear a striking resemblance to an existing Redmi phone called the Redmi K40S. Many Poco phones have been rebranded Redmis, so this comes as no surprise. Regardless, Poco says the Poco F4 will come with “ergonomic flat sides” and a two-stage camera assembly headlined by a 64MP sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Redmi K40S uses a lower res 48MP primary sensor, to be clear. The Poco F4 will also come with two more cameras though the exact nature of the sensors isn’t known at the time of writing.

The Poco F4 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone is also said to come with Liquidcool 2.0 technology with a large 3112mm2 vapor chamber and 7-layered graphite sheets to pull sustained performance. The Snapdragon 870 is a reliable chip known for good all-round performance and efficiency, so we’re expecting good things from it in the Poco F3 as well. Stay tuned for out full review for more on this.

