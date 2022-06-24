Poco F4 5G versus Poco F3 GT: Prices, specs, and features compared

Poco F4 5G, at least on paper, seems like a lot of phone for a lot less money. It’s got a powerful chip, beautiful display, 64MP main camera with OIS, and 67W quick charging, all for under and around Rs 30,000. The F4 maybe Poco’s answer to the iQOO Neo 6 and soon-to-launch OnePlus Nord 2T, but it’s competing with its own sibling—the Poco F3 GT— too, at least in terms of all-round value proposition. Let’s not beat around the bush. The F3 GT is more powerful than the F4 (but not by much), but the GT is also a gaming phone first and therefore it’s built that way whether it be in design or feature set. So, that makes choosing between the two a bit easier. The F4 is more of an all-rounder, if we were to sum things up for you, which is to say it should appeal to more people.

Here, we pit the two phones against each other and see how they stack up against each other:

Design: Poco F4 5G has a glass back and plastic frame. This is a flat-edged phone from get-go. It weighs 195g, but it is relatively slim at 7.7mm. The Poco F3 GT is a gaming phone through and through. It has a sharp-looking rear made of glass – this is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 – and accent lighting around the camera module. The outer frame is made of metal. Rounding off the package are physical shoulder buttons or Maglev triggers. These are retractable which is to say you can invoke them at a press of a button. At 205g and 8.3mm, it is a bit heavier and thicker than the F4. Both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and IP53 rating.

Display: Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED “truecolour” display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh support with Dolby Vision playback support. It can peak 1300nits and has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The F3 GT has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is a 10-bit panel that also supports HDR10+ playback. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out at the centre.

Processor: Poco F4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The F3 GT has the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 inside.

RAM, Storage: Poco F4 comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB trims. The F3 GT comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB trims. Storage expansion is not an option in both phones.

Software: Poco F4 runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The F3 GT runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box and is upgradable to MIUI 13.

Rear camera setup: Poco F4 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. It can do up to 4K@60fps videos. Poco F3 GT has also has three cameras on the back with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. It tops out at 4K@30fps.

Front camera: Poco F4 has a 20MP front camera. The F3 GT has a 16MP front camera. Both can record at up to 1080p@30fps videos.

Battery capacity, fast charging: Poco F4 has a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Poco F3 GT has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Audio, 5G: Both phones packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. There is no headphone jack in both phones. Poco F4 supports 10 5G bands while the F3 GT supports only two.

Prices in India: Poco F4 5G will cost Rs 27,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB/256GB. Poco F3 GT is currently listed for Rs 28,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 30,999 for 8GB/256GB. The 6GB/128GB model is no longer listed as available.