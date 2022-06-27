Poco F4 5G sale in India starts today: How to get it for Rs 23,999, specs, features, and more

Poco F4 5G sale in India starts today, June 27 starting 12pm. The Poco F4 is the first true direct successor of the F1 from 2018. Hardware specs include a fast 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, 64MP OIS main camera, and 67W fast charging. Poco F4 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999.

POCO F4 5G FIRST SALE, PRICE IN INDIA, OFFERS

Poco F4 starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB/128GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 33,999. As part of first sale day offers, Poco is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on the phone. SBI card users can get an additional discount of Rs 3,000. Together, the Poco F4 5G can be purchased at an effective price of as low as Rs 23,999 (6GB/128GB). Note this is only applicable for the first sale day.

The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models can, similarly, be had for Rs 25,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Those who buy the Poco F4, today, will be eligible for 1 year of free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack, Poco has announced. It is also providing 2 months’ YouTube Premium subscription free of charge to all buyers.

Poco F4 5G will be available from Flipkart. The phone will come in two colourways— Nebula Green and Night Black.

POCO F4 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Poco F4 has a 6.67-inch E4 Super AMOLED display with up to 1300nits peak brightness and support for HDR10+ (in Prime Video) and Dolby Vision (Netflix). Poco says the screen supports 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 20MP selfie shooter. Refresh rate is 120Hz and resolution is 1080p. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Poco F4 5G has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Poco is using Liquidcool 2.0 technology inside this phone with a seemingly large 3112mm2 vapor chamber and 7-layered graphite sheets to pull sustained performance.

Fuelling the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, support for 10 5G bands, and MIUI 13 software based on Android 12.