Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, teaser hints it’s a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Poco F3 GT will be Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco’s next product in India. Poco made the announcement on Friday through a 30-second video confirming one key element of the phone, presence of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while teasing another feature, that is retractable shoulder buttons. Basis of this information, it is all but certain that the Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched recently in China.

We do not know when exactly will Poco launch the Poco F3 GT in India though. All that Poco is sharing at this point of time is, the phone will arrive sometime in Q3 2021 – so it could arrive in July at the earliest but then again, we can’t say for sure yet.

There have been speculations floating around the web about Poco’s next phone, and while some said, it will be the Poco M3 Pro 5G, others have claimed the brand might rebadge the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition for India soon and launch it in the name of Poco F3 GT. While there is no word on the Poco M3 Pro 5G yet (though Poco India director Anuj Sharma did confirm to Financial Express Online exclusively that they will launch a 5G phone in India this year), it seems rumours of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition coming to India in another name may be spot-on.

One of the key USP of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is that it packs MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chip, the other is that it comes with retractable shoulder buttons – it is Redmi’s first gaming phone in China. The Poco F3 GT will also come with the same chip and Poco has hinted that it will have “triggers”.

If at all the Poco F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, we are looking at a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and HDR10+ support, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging, dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL and an exhaustive thermal system which is a combination of graphene, graphite and vapour chamber cooling. The phone is also IP53 certified.

In China, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

If history is anything to go by, Poco may launch the phone in India with some tweaks here and there. More details are awaited.