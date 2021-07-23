Poco F3 GT ‘gaming’ phone launched in India, brings MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and 67W fast charging for Rs 26,999

Poco F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. (Photo credit: @IndiaPOCO)

Xiaomi spin-off Poco is launching the Poco F3 GT smartphone in India today. The Poco F3 GT price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. The Poco F3 GT is essentially a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition from China.

If the naming convention didn’t make it obvious enough, the Poco F3 GT is a gaming phone through and through. In looks as well as in hardware. It has a sharp-looking rear made of glass — this is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 — and accent lighting around the camera module. The outer frame is made of metal.

But the biggest gaming aesthetic here is the physical shoulder buttons, a popular staple among gaming phones. These are retractable. In India, Poco is launching the Poco F3 GT in two colourways: matte black and silver. So, yes, the Bruce Lee-inspired “yellow” special edition model of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is not coming to India, at least at this point of time.

Poco F3 GT hardware

Coming to core hardware, the Poco F3 GT has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling). This is a 10-bit panel like the Mi 11 Lite that also supports HDR10+ playback. There is DC dimming in this phone. Rounding off the package is a hole punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Fuelling the phone is a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. There is also an exhaustive thermal system inside the phone which is a combination of graphene, graphite and vapour chamber cooling. The phone is also IP53 certified.

The Poco F3 GT does not have a headphone jack or storage expansion slot.

For photography, the Poco F3 GT has three cameras, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter.

Poco F3 GT price and availability

The Poco F3 GT will be available starting July 26 from Flipkart. Pre-orders start from July 24. Poco will sell the Poco F3 GT at reduced prices of Rs 25,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 27,999 (8GB/128GB) and Rs 29,999 (8GB/256GB) respectively in the first week of sales (July 26-August 2). In the second week (until August 9), the phone will be sold for Rs 26,499, Rs 28,499 and Rs 30,499 respectively. Starting third week, the Poco F3 GT will be sold at launch prices of Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.

