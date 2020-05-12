Poco F2 Pro launched but is it a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 5G? Details inside

Is the Poco F2 Pro a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 5G?

Poco, which is now an independent brand spun-off from Xiaomi in India, launched the highly-anticipated “flagship killer” Poco F2 Pro, supposedly the successor to the Poco F1, for global markets on Tuesday. Before we go any further, let’s answer the most important question you’re all here for. Is the Poco F2 Pro a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 5G? Yes, but there are a few differences, but are they enough to say that the Poco F2 Pro is a brand new phone? Not really.

Here’s why. The Poco F2 Pro has a near all-glass body (Corning Gorilla Glass 5), a 6.67-inch 1080p+ AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (non-expandable), 5G connectivity, vapour chamber cooling, quad rear cameras (64MP main Sony IMX686 sensor + 13MP ultrawide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth), a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,700mAh battery — like the Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

The design of the Poco F2 Pro seems to be a cross between the Redmi K20/Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/Huawei Mate 30 Pro. While on the front, the Poco F2 Pro has a near all-screen design thanks to a pop-up front camera like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, the back with its circular camera bump would remind you of the OnePlus 7T and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Like the Redmi K30 Pro 5G. Like the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, the Poco F2 Pro also comes in blue, white, purple, and grey colours.

Here is everything you need to know about the brand new #POCOF2Pro. It is versatile and powerful. It is #PowerfullyCool. pic.twitter.com/wVgPt6Im3E — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 12, 2020

One of the headlining features of the Redmi K30 — which became the Poco X2 for India — was its 120Hz high-refresh rate IPS LCD display. So even though it did not have an AMOLED screen, that high-refresh rate display was well worth the compromise. With the Redmi K30 Pro/Poco F2 Pro however, Redmi is going back to a conventional 60Hz panel – which is AMOLED. The panel does support a touch sampling rate of 180Hz though.

And now the differences. Unlike the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, the Poco F2 Pro supports slower 30W charging (the Redmi K30 Pro 5G supports 33W fast charging). And, the Poco F2 Pro runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 software with custom Poco launcher and a few other Poco quirks.

Poco F2 Pro global prices