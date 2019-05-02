Xiaomi Poco F1 sees another price cut in India: New pricing & specifications

Poco F1, the popular flagship smartphone from Xiomi, has received yet another price cut in India. The Poco F1 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, which was initially priced at Rs 22,999, is now available at Rs 20,999 at mi.com and Flipkart. This is the second price cut that the phone has received in the last eight months, ever since it was launched in August 2018. The phone amassed whopping Rs 200 crore within five minutes of its very first flash sale in India, the company said. During the launch in August, Poco F1, which is sub-brand of Xiaomi was priced at Rs 23,999. But it received a price cut right after its launch and came down to Rs 22,999, and now it has further reduced to Rs 20,999. However, the rest of the variants of Poco F1 - be it the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which is offered at Rs 19,999 or the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant, which is offered at Rs 27,999, have not received any price cut and will continue to be sold at the MRP. Xiaomi Poco F1 Specifications: The Poco F1\u00a0has a 6.18-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone features a dual rear camera, which has 12-megapixel and\u00a05-megapixel sensors, while there is also a 20-megapixel high definition front camera. It has a 4000mAh battery, and liquid cooling technology, that keeps the CPU cool during long gaming sessions. It also has a microSD card slot that is expandable up to 256GB. The phone that is offered in three colours which include Rosso Red, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue, is the cheapest smartphone in the Indian market offering\u00a0Snapdragon 845 SoC processor. The company might as well soon come up with a\u00a0Poco F1 'Lite', which will be a cheaper version of the flagship phone soon.