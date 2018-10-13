Poco F1 to Honor Play; 5 smartphones with 6GB RAM available for less than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, Amazon

Gone are the days when customers were satisfied with devices with one or two GB RAM. (IE)

The smartphone market is the most sought after during the festive season sales with brands and e-commerce websites offering latest smartphones at competitive prices. The market has been covered with several brands each offering wide choices to customers. Gone are the days when customers were satisfied with devices with one or two GB RAM. As the number of apps on users’ phones have grown, the need for better processing speed has increased too. In case you are planning to change your phone, there won’t be a better time with Flipkart and Amazon hosting ‘Big Billion Days’ and “Great Indian Festival’, respectively.

Here, we look at five smartphones available on e-commerce platforms that offer 6GB RAM and come under the price bracket of Rs 25,000 –

1. Poco F1

This is the first flagship smartphone from POCO by Xiaomi. It is available on Flipkart at Rs 20,999 for 64GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 128 GB internal storage. Both the variants come with 6 GB RAM. The Poco F1 is powered by a 4000mAh. The phone dimensions are 155.50 x 75.20 x 8.80 and it weighs 182.00 grams. The phone comes with a 6.18-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080/2246 pixels.

2. Honor Play

Honor play smartphone is available at Rs Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant on Amazon, while Flipkart is selling it at Rs 24,500. The phone comes in Navy blue variant and is powered with Huawei’s Flagship Kirin 970, AI processor and GPU Turbo. It comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display, dual cameras, and a 3750 mAh battery.

3. XIaomi Mi A2

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs 14,999 at Flipkart and Amazon. Mi A2 is the latest Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. It comes with 5.99-inch Full HD+ 18:9 LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 12MP+ 20MP rear camera and 20MP front camera, 3010 mAh battery and Android Oreo 8.1.

4. Samsung Galaxy A8+

The smartphone is available at Rs 23,990 on Amazon with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB. The device comes with Android v7 Nougat operating system. Galaxy A8+ is a 6-inch SAMOLED Full HD+ display Exynos 7885 octa-core processor at 2.2Ghz, 3500 mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.

5. Vivo V11

Vivo V11 is available at Rs 21,770 on Amazon and at Rs 20,990 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with an internal storage of 64GB and a RAM of 6GB. Vivo V11 is available in two colour variants – Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple.