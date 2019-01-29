Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, other Xiaomi smartphones available with huge discounts on Flipkart – Here are all offers

Xiaomi has already announced that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India soon. However, the date has not been officially shared yet. But, prior to the launch the new Redmi phone, it seems that Xiaomi is focusing solely on stock clearance of its Redmi phones from older generation.

Buyers should note that Xiaomi phones including Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, Poco F1, among others are being sold with great discounts on Flipkart and Mi.com beginning today. The slashed price of the said Xiaomi phones which began today will continue to till January 30.

The newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro is also among the best selling Xiaomi phones in the During the Mi Days sale. Here are all the offers –

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now being sold for at Rs 12,999 during the Mi Days sale which is also the price of its base model that has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher model of the Redmi Note 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is being sold for Rs 14,999. In conclusion, both models have had Rs 1,000 price drop.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro is at its lowest ever price. The base model of Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is being sold for Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant of the phone is available at Rs 12,999.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 is also had a massive discount with its 3GB and 32GB storage model being priced at Rs 7499. However, the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of phone is priced at Rs 8,499 after the discount. It must be noted that the discounted price of the Redmi 6 includes Rs 500 exchange offer which Flipkart has on offer for the phone. It must be noted that the offer is limited till the sale lasts.

Poco F1

Poco F1 too is being sold at a huge discount during the Mi Days sale. The phone’s 6GB RAM/64GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999 post the discount, whereas the 6GB RAM/128GB storage is being sold at Rs 21,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is available for Rs 25,999. Buyers must keep in mind that the slashed price of the Poco F1 includes Rs 2,000 (up to) which Flipkart offers on the prepaid purchase.