Poco F1 Android 9.0 Pie update now rolling out: How to download & install

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 5:26 PM

Poco F1 was launched earlier this year as the company’s ‘most affordable’ flagship smartphone

Poco F1 is now receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update

Poco F1 is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi’s stable to get the Android 9.0 Pie update. Xiaomi has confirmed that its flagship smartphone has begun receiving the next Android version that brings many improvements, in addition to some new features and a new UI. The Android 9 Pie update for Poco F1 also brings the Google Lens integration into the camera app. However, the Poco F1 will run the MIUI 10 as the company has not revised the version number for its custom skin.

According to a tweet by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung, the Android 9.0 Pie update has been released for the Poco F1 globally. He wrote – “…Super excited that Android Pie for #POCO is here! Download this update and take your #MasterOfSpeed to the next level.” A similar announcement was also made via a post in the company’s forum. In addition to the Google Lens integration into the camera app, the Android 9.0 Pie update brings improved Android Auto, screen automatic turn-on setting, and fix for the microphone.

The Android 9.0 Pie update for the Poco F1 is 1.7GB in size. The forum post contains download links for the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM for the new version bearing the name MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.3.0.PEJMIFI. Alternatively, the Poco F1 users may wait for some time for the update to show up automatically in the Updater app.

While it is obvious that a software update begins rolling out in the stable channel without as many bugs as its beta counterpart, Xiaomi acknowledges that the Poco F1 Android 9.0 Pie update does carry some issues that still need to be fixed in later updates. Among the mentioned issues is the ‘Ok, Google’ hotword that doesn’t work all the time. Another issue is with the Ambient Display. In any case, Xiaomi has said that it is working on an update to fix all these issues.

Poco F1 was launched earlier this year as the company’s ‘most affordable’ flagship smartphone. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The internal storage in the smartphone comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations. It has a dual camera setup on the rear comprising of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor while there is a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

