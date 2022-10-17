Poco expands offline footprint in India with new sales, service centre in Mumbai

Poco has announced the expansion of its offline presence in India with the launch of a new sales and service centre in Mumbai. This is the Xiaomi spin-off’s second such sales and service centre in the country. The other one is located in Delhi.

The sales and service centre, in Mumbai, will help to strengthen Poco’s offline presence while delivering “best-in-class sales and service centre experience across portfolios,” it said in a press statement.

Poco will be offering its customers hands-on experience with F, X, M and C-series smartphones at the centre, in addition to providing technical support including spare parts while maintaining all necessary hygiene protocols.



Other than this, Poco has also announced that it will provide its customers with several offers. For the first one week, consumers will get a flat 15 percent discount on spare parts. The smartphone company will also provide its customers with free software updates at the centre. Furthermore, Poco will also deliver its products to its consumer’s doorstep.



By doing all of this, the company aims to expand its offline presence in the market.



Poco’s India Head, Himanshu Tandon, while announcing the Mumbai sales and service centre said that “customer is at the heart of everything we do and we promise our fans to offer an exceptional after-sales service with class apart infrastructure at these exclusive service centres.”



He also added, “We are committed to offering convenient, transparent and faster customers and experience and resolve customer issues at the earliest. With the launch of Poco’s Mumbai sales and service centre, we are in the process of adding another milestone in fulfilling our commitment to bringing optimised and enhanced after-sale experience for our users.”

