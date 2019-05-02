Pocket-friendly gadgets that can turn your living room into a smart home

Voice commands such as \u2018Hey Alexa\u2019 or \u2018Ok Google\u2019 are gradually becoming a part of the daily lexicon\u2014at least in some tech-savvy homes. This is because the concept of smart homes never fails to fascinate. Right from being able to switch the lights on or off to changing the light colours based on your mood to converting a normal electronic product to a smart product, everything is now possible. However, many among us have a perception that transforming a home into a smart home is a tedious and expensive affair. However, this is far from the reality! With new technology innovations taking place at breakneck speed, smart home technology has now become more accessible and affordable to consumers. There is a wide range of pocket-friendly gadgets which are Google Home and Alexa-compatible. We take a look at some pocket-friendly smart home products to enhance your smart living. Syska Smart Plug with Power Meter (`2,599) How fascinating it is to convert regular devices into smart devices! This is now made possible with the Syska Mini Smart Plug, available on Flipkart. It comes with the promise of making your life comfortable. With just one click on the Syska Smart Home App you can control any connected device using the Syska Smart Plug with Power Meter. The power meter is enabled to monitor voltage consumption of any device ever connected with the Syska Smart Plug. All the data collected by the power meter can be accessed via the Syska Smart Home App. Maxbell Clever Dog Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell (`5,999) Someone at the door? No need to walk all the way out to check who it is. You can now check who it is on your smartphone. Also, you can speak with that person through the app, from any part of the world. It requires no wiring and can be setup in just a few minutes. Just fix the doorbell with the screws (provided) and connect it to the available Wi-Fi connection. It has a rechargeable Lithium battery that gives the bell almost 4-6 months of stand-by time. Yes, the time has come to replace your ordinary doorbell with the smartest one in town. Buy this new doorbell on Amazon and give your home a smart touch. Goldmedal i-Touch Wi-Fi Switch (`5,900) The i-Touch Wi-Fi Switch is the perfect home automation switch from Goldmedal. Once installed, you can control them from anywhere in the world using Goldmedal\u2019s i-World mobile app. Through these, you can control your lights, fans, drapes, TVs, ACs, and any other electrical device. These switches can also be operated by an RF Remote control or manually using a light touch. The backlit LED panel not only makes it appear stylish and super-luxurious, it is also easier to operate in the dark. A unique feature of Goldmedal\u2019s home automation switches is that you can retrofit them into your existing wiring \u2013 you don\u2019t have to drill any new holes or change the wiring in your home! You can buy this product offline for `5,900 onwards. AIFA i-Ctrl smart home device (`3,799) Control all your IR remote devices from anywhere, anytime all around the world using your smartphone. The AIFA i-Ctrl smart home device does not require any wiring or sensors. You just need to plug it in and conduct a first time setup with your smartphone using Alfa\u2019s official app AIFA i-Ctrl and you are all set. It works like a universal remote which does not require any specialisation or technician to get it installed. You can install it yourself easily. It is also Alexa-enabled, thus helping you in voice controlling all your devices.