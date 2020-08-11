PM Modi sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti Aayog

According to Niti Aayog tweets, the prime minister termed Unnati is a state-of-the-art tech platform that is aimed at providing livelihood access for 20 crore blue and grey collar workers.
Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products.
“If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SamShiksha is conceptualized as a first of its kind online university of the future,” Niti Aayog quoted Modi as saying at a virtual interaction with technology leaders on August 7.
The Aayog said Modi also emphasised on continuing the ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition in virtual classes.
“Innovation is the key to develop world-class tech products. BHIM is a powerful product with proven technology and a proven platform. It is credible, fast and seamless,” Modi was quoted as saying by Niti Aayog in a series of tweets.
According to Niti Aayog tweets, the prime minister termed Unnati is a state-of-the-art tech platform that is aimed at providing livelihood access for 20 crore blue and grey collar workers.
“The platform can unlock aspirations & help educate job seekers about available opportunities, while also upskilling them,” the Aayog quoted Modi as saying.
The government has identified seven key areas for developing technology-based solutions in public-private partnership mode to deal with challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The seven areas are financial inclusion, digital health, livelihood, nutrition, MSMEs, agriculture and education.
In late May, Modi had directed government think-tank Niti Aayog to identify key themes that would emerge in the post-COVID-19 world and work with top technology leaders to identify specific use cases for technology intervention.
