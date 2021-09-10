PlayStation Showcase 2021: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Spider-Man 2, other top announcements

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Photo credit: @PlayStation)

Sony unleashed a bevy of big announcements last night during its virtual PlayStation Showcase 2021 event. There’s just so much to talk about. So much to see. Knights of the Old Republic, the legendary Star Wars RPG from 2003 is getting a PS5 remake for starters. Insomniac is making a standalone Wolverine game for PS5 in addition to working on Spider-Man 2 which will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales going up against a new enemy, Venom. Gran Turismo 7 finally has a release date and God of War: Ragnarök just got its first full-length trailer.

The showcase also saw Sony announce Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remaster of both Uncharted: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, for PS5 and PC. Alan Wake Remastered got its first trailer. It’s coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PC. In other not so great news, GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PS5 is delayed to March 2022 (it was originally going to launch in November this year) which should surely send some alarm bells ringing for fans waiting for GTA 6.

Here’s a quick look at all the top trailers/announcements from Sony’s star-studded PlayStation Showcase 2021 event:

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

2. Marvel’s Wolverine

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

4. God of War: Ragnarök

5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

6. Gran Turismo 7

7. Alan Wake Remastered

8. GTA 5 Enhanced Edition

9. Project Eve

10. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy