PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India on May 17, PS5 Digital Edition is ‘coming soon’

Brace yourself, the PlayStation 5 will finally be available for pre-order in India on May 17 (12PM onwards). This is only the second time Sony’s next gen console will be put on sale in the country (after a delayed launch in January-February even as it made its global debut in November last year). The console is now listed across online channels ranging from Sony Centre website ShopAtSC.com to Flipkart, and only recently, on Amazon India as well. Moreover, Sony is finally ready to launch the PS5 Digital Edition in India, nearly six months after global debut, but it looks like the console will be a ShopAtSC.com exclusive for the time being. The PS5 Digital Edition is now listed as “coming soon” on Sony’s website though it is expected that it would go on pre-order on May 17 alongside the PlayStation 5 (with disk drive).

None of the online channels mention an exact date of delivery or shipping, but an IGN India report cites a May 24 delivery date for pre-ordered units.

Given its past record, deliveried might take anything upto 2-4 weeks to complete. Moreover, amidst the Covid-19 movement restrictions, the shipment may get further delayed as the movement of non-essential items remains prohibited in many parts of the country which is likley to effect e-commerce channels like Flipkart and Amazon. With cases rising consistently in different states of the country it remains uncertain how quickly these channels would be able to fulfil the delivery.

Price of PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

PS5 Digital Edition India price is Rs 39,990. So far the company has only decided to sell the device on its own official website and is understood not having got in touch with any online players like Amazon, Flipkart among others. The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 in India.

Difference between PlayStation 5 and PLayStation 5 Digital Edition

The company had released the PlayStation 5 in India in February this year but the company had not launched the PS5 digital edition back then. Currently, most sellers of PlayStation 5 non-digital version are facing shortage of the device and running out of stocks. According to various news reports, the stocks will be replenished on all platforms by Monday. On the same day the customers will also be able to pre-order the PS5 Digital Edition.

So far as the difference between the two goe, there is not much difference between the two and both are majorly similar from inside. The pivotal difference between the normal and digital edition is that of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive which is not available with the digital edition. The lack of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive essentially means that the users of digital edition will have to download the games they want to play every time due to the lack of a disc drive.