Sony postpones June 4 PlayStation 5 event due to ongoing US protests

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Sony has announced that its next batch of PlayStation 5 reveal(s) will take place virtually on June 4. If you’re thinking, hey, will we finally get to see what the PS5 looks like on June 4, that’s highly unlikely. Multiple reports leading into today’s announcement have suggested that Sony’s next PS5 event would focus on games, rather than the console itself, and that’s probably what’s going to happen on June 4.

Update: Sony has postponed its June 4 PlayStation 5 event in light of protests across the US and the world in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In the teaser shared by Sony’s PlayStation arm on Twitter, there’s a promise for a first look at the future of gaming on the PlayStation 5 and while that doesn’t confirm or deny anything, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed in a separate blog post that we will indeed be getting “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday” on June 4, and not the actual console. That latter bit will happen later.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

“This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

Interestingly, Sony’s game-focused announcement comes only hours after Microsoft revealed crucial details about backward compatible games on the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X will be able to natively play thousands of games across four console generations, some even in HDR and at up to 120fps. Microsoft has also previously had its own gameplay-reveal event, though it was criticised for not revealing enough. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal, for instance, showed more CGI rather than actual gameplay footage. But at least, we know what the Xbox Series X looks like.

As for the PS5, Sony has revealed only the logo and its all-new DualSense wireless controller and while it does lay forth a firm foundation, a first look at the console itself would be nice at this point of time, considering how Sony seems to be on schedule to launch it in Holiday 2020.