PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India pre-orders go live on June 23: Here’s where you can reserve a unit

Playstation 5

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for pre-orders in India on June 23, 12 noon onwards, Sony, Amazon and Games The Shop have announced. The consoles are expected to be available for pre-order from offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, as well until stocks last. Online customers can book both the versions at Amazon, Games The Shop, and Sony Centre. This is the second time the PS5 digital edition will go on sale in India. PS5 has been available for pre-order and sales three times earlier.

Customers have patiently waited for PS5 restocking in India and now June 23 is the day when they will be able to pre-order it again. The restock comes a month after the next-gen console went on sale and over a month since its Digital version was made available in India. The e-retailers have not yet confirmed when the consoles will be shipped after receiving an order for the same on June 23. When the gaming console went on sale on May 17, the products were shipped after a week-long gap and when they were on sale on May 27, there was a 11-day long gap to ship the orders in bulk.

So for the June 23 sale, it is being expected that the pre-orders will start shipping between June 30 and July 5. However, going by the earlier trends, the stocks will barely last minutes and it will be hard for certain sites to handle the traffic that day and processing orders.