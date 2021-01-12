PlayStation 5 met with ‘unprecedented’ enthusiasm in India, Sony says second pre-order phase on the way

"PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm."

If you were unable to pre-order Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console on Tuesday January 12, fret not, because Sony just confirmed that a second pre-order phase is on the way. Though no concrete details were shared, Sony said “please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase,” adding on to what PlayStation fans and enthusiasts probably already knew within minutes after the console went on pre-order, that the “PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm.”

The PS5 was available for pre-orders for the first time in India today at 12PM IST via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners. While channels like Amazon saw PS5 units ‘sold out’ in seconds, the Games The Shop website didn’t even load for a lot of prospective buyers, only to return with the fateful, ‘coming soon’ banner. Reliance Digital was probably one of the few channels where the PS5 was in stock for a few minutes, also leading many to question if it would be able to ship (as many units) on time.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period,” Sony said in a press statement, adding that “keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.”

There is no word when the PS5 will be back in stock at this point of time. Sony is also not revealing any tentative timeline for the PS5 Digital Edition India availability, or for that matter, even for the select PS5 accessories like the Dual Sense charging station, HD camera and PS headset that missed out during the first round of pre-order. At best, it is safe to assume, all these will only be available in India after the PS5 launch, which is scheduled for February 2.

“PS5 Digital Edition and select peripherals (Dual Sense charging station, HD camera and PS headset) will not be available in the launch window. Please monitor our official channels for updates on release dates,” a Sony spokesperson said in a statement given out to Financial Express Online over email.