PlayStation 5 India restock on July 26: How and where to reserve your PS5 unit

Sony wanted to deliver PlayStation 5 around the release date of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation 5 will be back in stock in India on Monday, July 26 at 12 pm, Sony has announced on its official Sony Centre website ShopAtSC. Although it’s not been confirmed, it’s very likely that the other usual retailers — Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital — will also be getting a restock. We will update this article once we know more. This will be the sixth time that the PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India. Unfortunately, there seems to be no sign of its digital-only counterpart PS5 Digital Edition that had been offered alongside the past few times.

The July 26 restock date for PlayStation 5 comes 14 days after the last time Sony’s next-gen console went on sale in India, and is in some ways a mirror of the May PS5 pre-order situation when the PS5 got a quick second to restock following one for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition just 10 days prior.

Earlier reports said, Sony wanted to deliver PlayStation 5 around the release date of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The only PS5 title on the horizon right now is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (out August 20). Sony Centre has yet to announce when this new wave of PS5 pre-orders will be shipped though.

As has usually been the case with all previous PS5 India pre-orders, this one is also expected to be a fastest fingers first affair. Expect limited quantities and be sure to be ready in advance before the PS5 flies off the shelves again.