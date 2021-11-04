PlayGo N37 Bluetooth Earphones: It charges fast, really fast

However, even with a quick, 10 minutes of charge, the device can last for three hours of play time. The device comes packed with a well-positioned mic for crystal clear voice communication as well as compatibility to voice assistants such as Google, Siri, and Alexa.

RESPONDING to the always-demanding consumer appetite for fast-charging, Gurgaon-based Play (co-founded by Vikas Jain (co-founder of Micromax) in 2019 along with his school friend Sandeep Banga, has debuted PlayGo N37 Bluetooth earphones with ultra flexible neckband and fast charging. These earphones are integrated with proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers and sport an in-ear design. The device provides more than three hours of play time in just 10 minutes of charge, riding on an integrated fast-charging circuit design and also the Type-C charging port. In fact, it can full-charge in less than 40 minutes.

Out of the box, PlayGo N37 has a premium, ultra-flexible silicon neckband that sits well around the neck and enhances the music-listening experience—in other words, users won’t need to worry about the earphones falling off or getting stuck somewhere. This audio wearable also comes with ingress protection X5 (IPX5), making it highly water and sweat-resistant. As a result, users can easily wear these high-quality earphones during robust workout sessions and team up with them to make staying fit more fun. PlayGo N37 also features BT 5.0 chipset for seamless connectivity.

A fully charged PlayGo N37 can offer play time of up to 10 hours. However, even with a quick, 10 minutes of charge, the device can last for three hours of play time. The device comes packed with a well-positioned mic for crystal clear voice communication as well as compatibility to voice assistants such as Google, Siri, and Alexa.

PlayGo N37 is available in elegant Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colours. It is a smartly designed Bluetooth earphone which will surely appeal to the contemporary needs of millennials and the Gen Z population. In other words, with the ultra-flexible neckband wearing these earphones automatically heightens the fashion quotient of the user. PlayGo N37 is available at a highly affordable price of just Rs 2,999.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999