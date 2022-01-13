PlayGo DualPods: Built for work, long runs and workouts

PlayGo DualPods are lightweight, have good build quality and a well-balanced sound profile

PLAYGO DUALPODS is a designed-in-India, made-in-India and made-for-India product that showcases Indian design and manufacturing capabilities. Available at just Rs 1,799, this is a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pair , perfect for those looking for a feature-rich audio device. The DualPods allow users to enjoy a true wireless experience and move freely while working from home or at the office, exercising at the gym or simply walking down the street. The DualPods come in the vibrant hues of Teal Green, Space Grey and Galaxy Black.

Integrated with dual drivers (two drivers in every pod despite small ear designs), the PlayGo DualPods provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverberation and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, these TWS earbuds do a fine job at environment noise reduction (ENR), ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience.

Designed by Play’s in-house R&D team, the featherlight PlayGo DualPods weigh around 3.7gm apiece, making them comfortable for a long duration. The pods fit snugly in users’ ears with a carefully set in-ear design. They ultimately reduce audio loss and separate external noises. The DualPods are equipped with a premium-grade microphone to provide crystal-clear calls, ensuring seamless communication at all times. The device offers a playtime of up to 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. A USB Type-C charging connector also comes in the pack.

The PlayGo DualPods also come with a superior BlueTooth 5.1 chip, which ensures that the device offers a smooth connection with smartphones in an instant. It can connect with the smartphone immediately, eliminating the need to unlock the phone while delivering good sound quality up to a distance of 10 meters. The smart and sensitive touch controls of these earbuds also sport new-age voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, enabling users to change track, accept and reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch.

Estimated street price: Rs 1799