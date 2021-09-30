PlayGo BH47 & BH22 Headphones: They deliver exactly what they promise

There are numerous types of headphones available such as around-ear, over-ear, in-ear, from numerous brands who know that headphones are an important part of the everyday lives of millions of people around the world

Back in the 80s and 90s, most people preferred to listen to music on speakers; a Sony deck music system or a two-in-one portable music system from Sony or Philips that would play audio cassettes was a prized possession at that time. Cut to present. Headphones have evolved to become one of the most popular commercial audio products today. There are numerous types of headphones available such as around-ear, over-ear, in-ear, from numerous brands who know that headphones are an important part of the everyday lives of millions of people around the world. This market segment is hot, fast-growing and rapidly evolving.

Sensing a market opportunity, Gurgaon-based Play, co-founded by Vikas Jain (co-founder of Micromax), in 2019 along with his school friend Sandeep Banga, has debuted two wireless headphones that boast top-notch audio performance. The devices—PlayGo BH47 and BH22—offer immersive and heightened music experience with great battery performance for long usage to beat the work-from-home blues.

The two headphones from Play come with their proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers for a superior audio experience. In addition, the PlayGo BH47 headphone is equipped with an advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature, whereas PlayGo BH22 comes with a dual equaliser that shifts between deep bass or normal mode and offers distinctive and elevated bass output based on the user’s mood and choice of music. Both devices also provide dual connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for lossless audio, along with braided AUX cable with in-built mic.

PlayGo BH47 (Rs 6,999)

Available in the Galaxy black colour variant, the PlayGo BH47 is powered by Qualcomm chipset with active noise cancellation, for clear voice and enhanced communication. It also comes with quick charge support and offers music usage time of up to 30 hours while only needing three hours to juice up completely.

PlayGo BH47 also offers the option of a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously. Furthermore, with dual connectivity supporting both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable, the device comes with a power pack speaker size of 40mm, making the overall audio experience pretty mesmerising.

Packed with sleek styling, foldable design and new-age voice assistants including Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa that allow users to change track or accept and reject calls, PlayGo BH47 can be the ideal companion every young professional needs today to ensure better digital communication and entertainment.

PlayGo BH22 (Rs 2,999)

PlayGo BH22 sports a fashionable, premium, foldable design and is available in Vibrant Champagne and Lush Lava colours. It is powered by advanced processors so that users can experience trouble-free and crystal-clear communication. It comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of play-time while only needing four hours to charge fully. The device is also equipped with dual equalisers and can operate up to a distance of 10 meters.

The PlayGo BH22 packs a powerful punch with multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously along with dual connectivity that supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable. It also comes with a dynamic speaker size of 40mm, making for a great audio experience. It supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa that allow users to change track or accept and reject calls.

Key takeaways: Both the headphones offer a nice mixture of good connectivity, audio quality, and slick design, along with much-needed features like active noise cancellation and AI assistants. By every possible metric, they are a good choice for both office work and entertainment purpose.