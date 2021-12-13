Playfit Strength: A sleek & speedy wrist-wear

It can run smoothly for up to five days after getting 100% charged in one go.

Think it’s time to upgrade your traditional watch by adding some apps and notifications to your wrist? After wireless headphones and neckbands, Gurgaon-based Play, co-founded by Vikas Jain (co-founder of Micromax) in 2019 along with his school friend Sandeep Banga, has forayed into yet another hot market segment —smartwatches. Integrated with advanced features and great designs, the company’s new smartwatches—Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength—are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively and will surely appeal to the millennials and Gen Z crowd.

Both the smartwatch models come equipped with features like full touch display, water and dust protection, multiple sports modes, heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SpO2 monitor, etc. We got the Playfit Strength for review—the new wearable is made up of brilliant stainless steel for the round dial and a composite body structure made with Polycarbonate and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene that provides good mechanical properties and high processability, thereby offering heat resistance properties. It is sturdy, rugged and comes integrated with a full touch display of 1.28-inch. The device also features in-plane switching with 240 x 240 resolution.

The Playfit Strength offers multiple sports modes, round-the-clock heart rate tracker, fitness tail, sleep monitoring features, SpO2 supervisor, specially designed female health tracker, and watchful inactivity-alert. These are extremely useful features that make this wearable an ideal device to promote your health and fitness activities. The smartwatch has a working magnitude of up to five days (even with Bluetooth-calling feature) with seven days standby capacity. It can run smoothly for up to five days after getting 100% charged in one go.

That’s not all, users can accept or decline calls, check call records or use dial pads, control music choices, alarms, take remote photographs and read messages easily. In fact, you can also use this smart wearable to locate their phone.

Overall, the Playfit Strength is attractively designed, feature-rich and rightly priced.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999