Playfit Dial: Track your health on your wrist

The Playfit Dial is lightweight, elegantly designed and comes with plenty of health features

Smartwatch adoption is driven to a large extent by tech-savvy and fashion-conscious consumers. However, acceptance levels are equally high among older age groups for the simple reason that device makers are adding health-monitoring features that appeal to the latter and keep them updated about their health status in real-time. A sleek and speedy wrist-wear by Gurgaon-based Play, Playfit Dial, can be handy for those looking to keep a tab on their vital health stats. Priced at Rs 3,999, Playfit Dial comes in Gold colour and has a composite metal-design purposefully made lightweight so that it is easier on the wrist. The smartwatch embodies a 1.75-inch square multi-point touch dial, an IPS display which provides for an all-angle view even in direct sunlight and a toughened glass that provides adequate strength to withstand the daily wear.

With an IP67 rating, Playfit Dial is resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain. You can use it while jogging in the park or while sweating it out in the gym. You can use the smartwatch for steps tracking, sleep monitoring or even tracking your heart rate or the now vital SPO2 blood oxygen levels. Designed for being powered-on for up to five days on a full charge, the battery life extends up to 15 days for users with moderate calling and internet usage. The super-fast, magnetic charger charges the smartwatch in less than 120 minutes.

The Playfit Dial is tailored for companion convenience; it comes enabled with notification alerts combined with vibration for voice calls, social networking services, messages, email, and most of the other activities that anyone does with their smartphone. It even tracks the weather of the local city and comes with multiple watch faces. In addition, with powerful enhanced bass, extra loud (EBEL) speaker drivers, consumers can look forward to enjoying their music on this wrist-wear.

Overall, the Playfit Strength is feature-rich and rightly priced.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999