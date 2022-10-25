scorecardresearch
Play Store policies: CCI slaps Rs 936.44 crore penalty on Google for unfair business practices

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Written by PTI
This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. (IE)

The Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

