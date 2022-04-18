PLAY AUDIO RANGE: These sound good, so do the price tags

PLAY, co-founded by Vikas Jain (co-founder of Micromax), has moved aggressively into the high-growth devices market with its diverse range of smart wearables, acoustic and similar products. Over the last two years, this Gurgaon-based brand has seen wide acceptance for its trendy, new-age products that are well-designed, have advanced technology and, the best part, are attractively priced. We take a look at some of its newly launched wireless products.

PLAYGO MUZE

Available in Military Green colour, Playgo Muze is a powerful 20W, premium-looking, Karaoke wireless speaker. Courtesy the 20W, proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound signature, the device is pleasantly powerful yet extremely stylish and portable too. An exciting choice for party lovers who like to have a good party-music experience, Playgo Muze carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a play time of seven hours on a single charge itself.

The device comes with a smart LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can also be used in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode, ensuring listeners make the most of their party night by using two Playgo Muze simultaneously. It also comes with an external wired microphone (in-box) which, once plugged, offers a delightful sing-along/Karaoke experience. Further, Muze can also support (offline) music content through the USB (pen drives) and Micro-SD card. It comes with a built-in FM radio too. Overall, an affordable device that fuels the party animal in you with good audio performance.

KEY FEATURES

20W Karaoke wireless speaker

7 hours play time

External microphone

FM Radio, AUX in port

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499

PLAYGO BUDSLITE

The unique deliverable for Playgo Budslite is the sheer TWS performance. Available in an attractive Marsela Red colour option, the uniquely styled and designed earpods have an ingenious in-ear design that is embedded with an ear-hook, making it easier to wear while going for aggressive workouts (even Zumba). The device is also IPX4 waterproof which protects it from sweat, drizzle or splashing water.

Integrated with Bluetooth 5.1, Playgo Budslite comes with an in-built microphone for high-definition sound quality and crystal-clear voice communication. It has sensitive touch controls for easily switching calls, changing music tracks, adjusting volume, etc. You can also play music or make calls by giving simple voice commands using virtual assistants Alexa, Siri and Google.

The Playgo Budslite is also integrated with the proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers. This ensures a powerful sound performance catering to high treble as well as deep bass. Additionally, the device has a playtime of up to 24 hours with a charging case and up to six long hours on a single charge of buds. It is important to note that the device supports Type-C connector-based speed charging.

KEY FEATURES

Feather-light, 4gm only

In-ear design, touch controls

Voice assist Google Assistant and Siri

6 hrs/24 hrs play time

Estimated street price: Rs 1,399

PLAYGO FLAUNT

Available in Galaxy Black and Blush Green colour, Playgo Flaunt is a high-octane device that is lightweight enough to elevate convenience and comfort. Sporting a futuristic design, it comes with a magnetic attachment in around-the-neck mode and in-ear metal buds with stylish ear-fin hooks as well. It is equipped with 10mm EBEL drivers for an enhanced music experience, and provides 14 hours of continuous, high-quality music experience. It goes from zero to full charge in a mere 100 minutes.

An IPX4 rating makes Playgo Flaunt dust, sweat, and water-resistant. You can enjoy monsoon drizzle or sweat profusely while dancing or gymming. It is compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. It helps the users to change music tracks, accept or reject calls with utmost ease. Summed-up, Playgo Flaunt, indeed as the name suggests, is worthy of flaunting and manages to outshine peers in the category.

KEY FEATURES

Metal earbuds with fin

In-ear design, IPX4 waterproof

Voice assist Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa

Microphone for HD Sound

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199