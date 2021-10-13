Planning to buy Apple iPhone 13? Here’s why you might have to wait a little longer to get your hands on it

The ongoing chip shortage is expected to go up till 2022

iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 had been launched last month amid much anticipation and it hit the shelves about three weeks ago. The camera capabilities and the battery life of the new lineup quickly made it the talk of the town, with many users aspiring to purchase the new phones soon. If only it were that simple, though. While many hope to get their hands on the new iPhones, it seems like that might continue to just be a dream, at least for a little while. It has been known for a while that there is a global chip shortage and even before the new lineup was announced, it was anticipated that this shortage could impact the supply of the new devices that Apple was launching. Now, it seems like that has come true. Reports have said that Cupertino is likely to cut the production of iPhone 13 by 10 million units due to this chip shortage.

It had earlier been stated that the iPhone maker was aiming to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone 13 in the last three months of this year. However, a report by Bloomberg has said two of the manufacturing partners of Apple – Texas Instruments and Broadcom – could fail to provide sufficient components to aid production of the iPhone 13.

While the news of iPhone 13 manufacturing being affected by the chip shortage is a big one, it is also true that by and by, Cupertino has escaped this issue with minimal damage as compared to other tech companies like Xiaomi and Realme, who have had to increase the product prices, and like Samsung, which has had to abandon the launch plans of new devices in the Note series.

It must also be noted here that iPhone 13 is not the only Apple device to be affected by this issue. It has been reported the tech giant has decided to cut down the shipments of its MacBook by half because of component shortage, even as the company has announced a special event next week where it could unveil the next models of MacBook Pro. In fact, it is also likely that this chip shortage would impact the production of the new iPad models that were announced this year, which means that users might have to end up waiting for those as well.

The ongoing chip shortage is expected to go up till 2022, and how Cupertino is dealing with this issue is something we are likely to find out once the tech giant announces its quarterly earnings later this month.